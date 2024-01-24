Dog rescue asks for Vernon community's help finding escaped feral foster dog

Photo: Carmin Harris

Vernon residents are asked to be on the lookout for a dog which has escaped from its foster home.

Carmin Harris, an adoption coordinator with Paws It Forward, a Kelowna based dog rescue, said Gizmo, a tri-coloured papillon, has been missing for more than a week.

“Just trying to get the word out as far as we can,” Harris said.

“He’s a super skittish rescue from L.A. who is quite feral, sadly.”

Gizmo was rescued from a kill shelter in Devore, California. The dog was being fostered by a Vernon family when he managed to escape from the yard.

Harris said she doesn’t know much about Gizmo’s history, but the dog was found as a stray before the shelter managed to catch him.

She said Paws It Forward works with an L.A. rescue which helps dogs in high kill shelters, which is how this animal came to be in B.C. Gizmo was brought into the rescue’s care on Nov. 26, and has been missing from the BX Road area since Jan. 13.

An AirTag pinged near Briggs Road a day after Gizmo escaped. Harris said it’s important for anyone who might spot him to call 250-308-1435 rather than trying to catch him, as he’ll just run if chased.

She also asked residents to check their outbuildings, cameras and properties for any sign of the dog.