Amateur astronomers host telescope workshop at Okanagan Science Centre

Photo: Astronomy Cafe Amateur astronomers host telescope workshop at Science Centre

Even if your telescope is dusty and hasn’t been used in years, members of the Astronomy Cafe are hoping you’ll dig it out and bring it to the Okanagan Science Centre this Saturday.

The group of knowledgable amateur astronomers are hosting a beginner's workshop and will be on hand to show you how telescopes and their accessories are used.

They’ll point out the features of your telescope like red dot finders, good eyepieces, plani-spheres, star charts, and even planetarium smartphone apps.

Along with being able to diagnose your telescope, the amateur astronomers will be able to give you a good idea of what is available on the market for both large and small telescopes.

Even if you don’t have your own scope, the team will provide insights on what you could see in our sky from comets and planets to galaxies, star clusters, and even the Moon.

The workshop runs Saturday Jan. 27 from 1 to 3:00 p.m. in the main gallery of the Science Centre.

The event itself is free, but regular Science Centre admission rates apply and pre-registration is appreciated. To reserve your spot or for more information, you can click here or call the Okanagan Science Centre at 250-545-3644.

For information on the Astronomy café contact Jim Kanester at [email protected].