Changing careers late in life made possible for two Vernon women

Photo: WorkBC Candace Shaw (left) and Sharon Hamming.

It's never too late to change your mind.

At least, not with your career, thanks to help from WorkBC Vernon.

Vernonites Candace Shaw and Sharon Hamming both made career changes thanks to help from the WorkBC team. Both women successfully changed careers later in life.

Shaw started her career waiting tables, but after serving several nurses and aides, she realized she was meant for a career in health care. Shaw went to the WorkBC office to ask for help with her career change.

She’d narrowed her choices down to two paths: a veterinary assistant or a health care aide at a retirement facility. Shaw was connected to an employment advisor and worked one-on-one with her case manager before deciding on a path and being accepted into school.

“They helped me get into the Health Care Assistant Certificate program at Okanagan College and even paid my bills while I was studying,” said Shaw.

“I didn’t know that they would be able to help me pay for my schooling. I would never have been able to do it on my own. Because of WorkBC, I’m finally a care aide.”

Upon graduating, WorkBC helped Shaw purchase scrubs and new shoes for work. She now works for Creekside Landing and says she couldn’t be happier.

Hamming had done it all: cleaned barns and milked cattle as a dairy farmer, cared for the sick and the elderly as a healthcare assistant, and raised a child. But her allergic reactions to latex gloves and chemicals started worsening, prompting her to seek a career change that gave her hands a break.

“I felt like I was falling behind in computer skills,” said Hamming. “I started to worry, thinking that I would slip through the cracks. Without computer skills, I thought I wouldn’t be able to find a job where I didn’t need to wear gloves or have my hands in soapy water.”

She went to Work BC which helped her take an administrative assistant training course. Once her course was completed, she entered the WorkBC Wage subsidy program which provides temporary wage subsidies to employers looking to hire and also provides program candidates with work experience and skills enhancement.

With her new experience and courses, Hamming found a receptionist position at Morgan’s Glass.

“I see this as my retirement job,” says Sharon after joining the Morgan’s Glass team in December 2022. “I really wanted to get my first year under my belt so I would feel more confident in my position and with computers. Now, I know what I’m doing and I’m only going to get better.”

Both Shaw and Hamming say WorkBC helped them achieve their career change goals later in life.

“WorkBC saved my life. I left high school at 17, and I didn’t know what I wanted to do until I was 44. I feel blessed that WorkBC helped me find my path,” said Shaw.