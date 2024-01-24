Multiple motorists blow tires on highway 97 near Vernon's Okanagan College

Motorists travelling on both sides of Highway 97 near Okanagan College Tuesday night quickly found themselves sidelined with flat tires after hitting massive potholes.

Libby Schran was driving southbound toward Kelowna around 5 p.m. when she hit the pothole, blew her tire, and had no choice but to pull over. “I just pulled over and saw there were five cars ahead of me that had their hazards on and obviously did the same thing.”

Schran said within 10 minutes, police had arrived and for a while the RCMP cruiser was parked over the pothole but the officer was called away.

After calling BCAA to deal with her flat tire, Genevieve Daniel couldn't believe how many drivers were pulled over with flats. She's concerned the highway is in such poor condition, “Some potholes are measuring more than a foot deep.”

Hours later, Greg Mackinnon's reaction time couldn't match his wife's warning, “It’s just a dark night and all of a sudden my wife said, ‘Look out there’s a pothole’ and by the time she said lookout, my car went boom boom. Both tires on the left hand side of my vehicle popped off their rims,” he says figuring the pothole he hit was about 4 ft long and deep enough for his car to sink into.

All drivers Castanet spoke with are frustrated with the state of the highway and that the problem persisted through the night. They believe if nothing is done to repair the road, come nightfall there will be a repeat of last night or worse.

“It’s only a matter of time before a serious incident happens,” says Daniel, who believes treacherous road conditions on a route that has heavy transport traffic are a bad combination.

The Ministry of Transportation is aware of the issue but have yet to provide a timeline as to when the potholes will be fixed or if detours will be put in place.