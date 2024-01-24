Goose battle appears to be back on in Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The battle between geese and Vernon beaches appears to be back on.

Vernon council will be paying up to $1,000 to have representatives of Guardians of our Salish Estuaries (GooSE) provide a virtual presentation. Council did not clarify what the presentation will be about.

According to information declassified by council, it received the memorandum titled "Goose Management Program Proposal". However, the contents of the memorandum remains classified, which means it isn't being made public at this time.

Goose management has long been a topic of discussion in Vernon, where many residents have complained about the number of geese — and their droppings — at Paddlewheel Park and Kin Beach.

The city had floated a kill-to-scare program, which would have killed dominant geese in flocks to scare the birds from public places. The program was abandoned in 2023 because no contractors expressed interest in it.