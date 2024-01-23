Horses seen running down Vernon roads have been re-united with owners

Photo: Carmin Harris

UPDATE 4:26 p.m.

The horses loose in Vernon are reportedly back with their owners.

Carmin Harris sent an update that people on Facebook have reported the horses reunited with their owners and they have been locked back up.

The animals reportedly escaped through an open fence.

ORIGINAL 3:29 p.m.

Motorists in the area surrounding Black Rock Road should keep an eye out for horses as well as vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Two horses appear to have gotten loose and were seen running up Black Rock Road towards East Vernon Road.

The horses are both brown with a white streak down their noses. Carmin Harris posted a photo of the animals to the Vernon & Area Facebook page asking if anyone was missing two horses.

Harris says the animals were moving quickly and she believed they are still missing.

“Sounds like someone said it was their aunts and they were going to look but they were moving pretty good so not sure if they would have been able to find them or not unfortunately,” said Harris.

It’s not clear how the animals got loose or if they’ve been reunited with their owners.

Anyone travelling in the area should keep their eyes out for horses as well as normal traffic.