Survey to determine if blinds, shades designs are killing B.C. bats

Photo: BC Community Bat Program Program wants to hear your bat vs roll-up blinds stories

If you’ve found a bat rolled up in your blinds or power awnings in the past 10 years, the BC Community Bat Program wants to hear from you.

Coordinators of the program are aware bats are getting injured and even squished by the sun shades, but they’re trying to figure out just how often it’s happening.

“Most people install exterior roll up blinds and power awnings on the south or west side of their house to help create shade and cool their house. The last thing they want to do is harm bats as a result of their action,” says Paula Rodriguez de la Vega, BC Community Bat Program, Okanagan coordinator.

“However, over the last few years, we’ve been getting reports in southern B.C. of bats being attracted to the shutter housing or box into which the blinds or awnings roll into. Bats are accidentally and unintentionally getting squished or injured when the blinds are rolled up and then they fall out dead when the blinds get rolled down,” she says adding bats are important wildlife that provide natural insect pest control.

The BC Community Bat Program wants to hear about any bats you find or have found to determine if the shades themselves are a problem. According to Rodriguez de la Vega, if it is determined that such incidents are frequent, the program intends to engage with blind and awning manufacturers to explore potential design changes to keep bat populations from plummeting.

Nine of the 15 species that live in British Columbia are already listed as “at risk of disappearing.” Rodriguez de la Vega explains the only bats that are found in B.C. stick to eating bugs which control nocturnal insect populations and help cycle nutrients from wetlands to forests.

She adds, bats differ from mice in their behaviour. They don’t make nests or chew and scratch to get into buildings like mice do but she says, bats are drawn to small spaces — which is why awning or shade boxes appeal to them.

If you want to try and bat proof on your own, Rodriguez de la Vega suggests adding broom bristles to the outside caps of your awnings and sealing off any potential openings a bat could get into.

To share your bat roosting story, you can fill out an online survey, e-mail, or call the BC Community Bat Program at 1-855-922-2287. To report any dead bats this winter, you are being asked to visit www.bcbats.ca.