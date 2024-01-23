Teens win IH contest for posters about smoking

Photo: Interior Health Winners of Interior Health's poster competition include Nishi, Grade 9, Vernon - Environmental Impact of Smoking Tobacco and/or Vaping (left), Hayden, Grade 11, Vernon - Impact of Smoking Tobacco or Cannabis and/or Vaping on My Life (centre) and Mackyle, Grade 9, Vernon - The Importance of Ceremonial Tobacco for Indigenous Traditions (right)

Three teens from Vernon, and two from Salmon Arm and Kamloops have been named winners of an Interior Health poster competition aimed at starting conversations about the impacts of smoking on young people.

IH announced the winners in recognition of national non-smoking week, which takes place from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27.

“The intent of the poster contest was to spark meaningful conversations about teen tobacco, cannabis and vapour product use, and its impact on teens themselves and their communities,” IH said.

“By using impactful peer-to-peer messaging, teens across the IH region are empowered to make positive and informed decisions based on their real-life experiences and perspectives.”

Students enrolled in a secondary program in the IH region could chose from five different themes to create their posters. These included a focus on facts about smoking, the environmental impact of smoking and vaping, strategies employed by tobacco and vaping companies to promote smoking, and the difference between ceremonial tobacco used for Indigenous traditions and how it differs from commercial use.

A winner was chosen for each theme by a panel of peer judges. Winners were selected based on scientific content, impact and persuasiveness, creativity, and presentation of the artwork.

Each student will be awarded $150 in a gift card of their choosing.