Facility assessment identifies $2.8 million worth of work needed for historic Vernon Ranch

Photo: O'Keefe Ranch

A list of high priority work recommended to be undertaken at O’Keefe Ranch this year would total $500,000 if completed.

The suggested work and cost estimate is part of a facility condition assessment of the site ordered by council.

The report says a total cost of $2,875,000 over 10 years would be required for projects and programs. This includes the high priority work, moderate priority work totalling $950,000, and lesser priority work totalling $1,425,000.

Work suggested for this fiscal year includes removing the north footbridge, replacing the Greenhow Museum exit stairs, structural and wall repairs to the meat and dairy building, ventilation in the blacksmith shop, and chimney repairs at O’Keefe House and blacksmith shop. The full report of required work can be read online.

Council received the information from the report, and directed staff to proceed with the budgeted phases 2 and 3 and complete the O’Keefe Ranch Heritage conservation plan and capital & operations management plan.

The recommended work won't be approved until all phases of the plan are complete.

"It is important that we let the assessment process play out before council makes any decisions," Cumming said.

Phase 2 will give the city guidance on preparing budgets and programs for ongoing maintenance and renewal of the ranch. A Heritage Conservation Plan will be prepared with reference to the Canadian Standards and Guidelines for Heritage Conservation.

In phase 3, a detailed one to 10 year Capital and Operations Management Plan will be prepared, defining a maintenance, renewal, and improvement program for the site assets.

In June 2023, council approved up to $70,000 to complete all three phases of the plan. Council has directed staff to report back once phases 2 and 3 of the project have been completed.

The report also included the financial obligations of O'Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society. They include a non-interest-bearing loan of $70,000, and insurance charges totalling $155,444. The City of Vernon has provided operational funding of $600,000 over the past five years, with an additional $50,000 approved in the 2024 budget.