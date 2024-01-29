Vernon councillor hopes conference will come up with better way to deal with drought, save fish

Photo: Jamie Bowie Fortune Creek in mid-August

A Vernon city councillor is looking for a better way to deal with droughts and save fish from low water flows.

Coun. Brian Guy is bringing attention to an Okanagan Basin Water Board Environmental Flows conference in March.

Environmental flow needs are defined in the water sustainability act as “the volume and timing of water required for proper functioning of the aquatic ecosystem of the stream.” Guy says that essentially means how much water is needed for fish.

Dry summers can bring low streams, meaning there’s not enough water for fish to survive. Guy says low flows can occur during irrigation season for farmers.

“The province has the authority in order to preserve fish populations to restrict withdrawals by farmers, and also by municipal water utilities, and others, to share the pain with the fish,” said Guy. “But clearly, they don't do this lightly since there's an economic and a social cost to society when a licensed water use is restricted.”

This past August, reports of stranded fish and low flow in Fortune Creek prompted water restrictions from Armstrong and Spallumcheen. Armstrong also increased outflow from nearby Silver Star Dams to help alleviate the situation.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada and First Nations partners also ended up relocating fish from the stream. Something that is considered a last resort option.

Guy says restrictions from the province are done in a “heavy handed approach” and in the “eleventh hour.” He says he’s hoping the conference will find a better way to deal with the “periodic crises that we get every summer in drought years.”

The conference is being co-hosted by the OBWB and the Canadian Water Resources Association, BC Branch. Titled siw?k? (Water) For All – Co Creating Futures, the environmental flows conference will take place March 13 to 15 in Kelowna.