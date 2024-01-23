Michael Christian voted Splatsin's new Chief

Photo: Splatsin First Nation Michael Christian elected new Kukpi7 (Chief) for Splatsin

Election results are in and members of the Splatsin First Nation have elected Micheal Christian as their new Kukpi7 (Chief).

Electoral Officer Marcus Hadley declared Christian the winner after polls closed Monday evening and the votes were counted. Opponents George William and Nerissa Joseph came in with 76 votes a piece while Christian earned 89.

Hadley reports five ballots were either spoiled, rejected or canceled.

Vikki Tronson, Phyllis Jezewsky, Crystal Morris, Miranda Kimbasket and Edna Felix have all been elected as Councillors.

“In a remarkable display of collective vision and commitment to a brighter future, the Splatsin community has spoken, and today, I am humbled and honoured to announce that they have entrusted me with the responsibility of serving as their Kukpi7,” said Christian.

“Transparency and honesty will be the bedrock of our administration, fostering an environment where communication flows freely, and trust is paramount,” he adds.

A by-election was deemed necessary after the Splatsin Complaints and Appeal Board found former Kukpi7 Doug Thomas and Coun. Beverly Thomas improperly used gas cards and signed bank drafts without council approval while suspended.

Thomas denied all allegations, and previously contested the drafts were to pay for a forensic audit of band finances.

Christian previously served as Splatsin Kukpi7 from 1999 to 2001 and boasts many years of successfully delivering important initiatives for Splatsin and the Secwepemc Nation. “I am deeply thankful for the support of the Splatsin community, and I am committed to working tirelessly on their behalf. Let us move forward together, united in purpose, towards a brighter tomorrow,” he says.

Christian and the new Council will be officially sworn in during a special ceremony Tuesday night, (January 23, 2023) at the Splatsin community Centre. Official election results can be found here.