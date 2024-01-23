Michael Christian elected Splatsin's new Chief

Photo: Splatsin First Nation New Chief and Council for Splatsin to be sworn in Tuesday evening

Election results are in and members of the Splatsin First Nation have elected Micheal Christian as their new Kukpi7 (Chief).

Electoral Officer Marcus Hadley declared Christian the winner after polls closed Monday evening and the votes were counted. Opponents George William and Nerissa Joseph came in with 76 votes a piece while Christian earned 89.

Hadley reports five ballots were either spoiled, rejected or canceled.

Vikki Tronson, Phyllis Jezewsky, Crystal Morris, Miranda Kimbasket and Edna Felix have all been elected as Councillors.

The new Chief and Council will be officially sworn in during a special ceremony Tuesday night, (January 23, 2023) at the Splatsin community Centre. Official election results can be found here.