Would-be Enderby gas thief arrested with help of police dog, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

One person has been arrested following a suspected gas theft over the weekend in Enderby, police say.

According to Mounties, a constable on patrol on Saturday noticed a person pulling a wagon on a walking trail near Granville Avenue in Enderby.

RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said the person ditched the wagon and fled after spotting the officer.

“When the officer took a closer look, they found several jerry cans of fuel that were suspected to be stolen,” he said.

A police service dog was then brought in to help with the investigation. Terleski said officers were led to a residence on Old Vernon Road, where a suspect was located and arrested.

“During the arrest, the woman allegedly threatened and pointed dog deterrent spray at one of the officers but was taken into custody without it being deployed,” Terleski said.

“Police officers are trained to look for things out of the ordinary and if something doesn’t seem right, we’re going to take a closer look. ... Situations like this highlight the importance of proactive police work and demonstrates the effort taken and good work being done by our officers, each and every day, to disrupt and prevent criminal activity in our communities.”

Alana McIntire, 42, was arrested on five outstanding warrants and has been charged with possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and assault with a weapon in relation to the weekend incident. She will be in custody until her next scheduled court appearance on Thursday.