Sovereign Lake Nordic Club remembers long time cross-country supporter

Photo: Sovereign Lake Nordic Club Peter Tassie at Stussi Farm in 1978

The Sovereign Lake Nordic Club is saying goodbye to one of their long time members and volunteers.

Peter Tassie passed away in his Coldstream home on Dec. 17, 2023 at the age of 96.

Wendy Shannon, the club’s general manager, remembers Tassie fondly. She would look forward his call every year to help him buy his ski pass over the phone as the nonagenarian shied away from purchasing his pass on-line.

“He would make it a point to pay for the whole season but he would only use it once every year for his birthday,” she said.

Tassie’s birthday is in April and Shannon expressed his presence will be sorely missed by many club members this year.

A tribute printed in the club’s newsletter highlighted Tassie’s support and volunteerism which spanned several decades.

“Peter first became a member in 1975, at that time the club was called the North Okanagan Cross Country Ski Club. He had been a racer at the first loppet, 1978, held on the Stussi Farm in Falkland.

"In 2018 Peter Tassie, Elizabeth & Heinz Stussi, were again at the start line but this time as Honorary Starters. Peter had a wealth of knowledge of the clubs' history and his passion was to promote not only cross-country skiing but the entire North Okanagan area,” the organization wrote.

The author of the article, Jennifer Hyde, believed Peter's volunteerism should serve as an inspiration.

“To give selflessly, to take enjoyment from the intrinsic reward of helping others free from expectations or personal agendas. Peter was humble with his involvement and was sure to give credit to the other founding individuals that were as deserving of acknowledgement as they set the foundation of the club and community now called Sovereign Lake Nordic Club,” Hyde wrote.

A memorial service for Tassie was held earlier this month at the All Saints Anglican Church in Vernon.