Vernon and Salmon Arm named top places to see in low-season

Vernon and Salmon Arm have both been named top low-season travel destinations by Eh Canada Travel.

The nods are thanks to Vernonite Samantha Sewell who was one of six Canadian Adventure Seekers naming places to see in Canada.

Vernon was named one of the best community adventure travel destinations with a population under 100,000. The magazine cited both the Winter Carnival and Davison Orchards as highlights of the city.

Salmon Arm was named one of the best Canadian small town adventure travel destinations with a population under 20,000.

“This small community is very under appreciated,” says the article. “It is small while still having so much to offer and [has] many big events that drive people to this adventure destination.”

Sewell holds multiple pageant crowns, most recently having won Miss Universal Global International 2024. Sewell spoke about her struggles with mental health and apraxia of speech during her speech portion of the pageant.

She founded and runs Raising Stars Preschool in Vernon, started to create a more inclusive start to early childhood education.

