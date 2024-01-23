Christmas light tour in Greater Vernon raises $42,800

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Homes decorated for the Christmas season raised $42,800 for the North Okanagan Neurological Association.

The annual John Christmas Light Tour has partnered with NONA for the past few years to raise awareness and funds for the organization. In 2023, the tour featured 20 homes decked in lights in Vernon and five in each Armstrong and Coldstream.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community during the NONA Lights for Kids with John Christmas Light Tour 2023,” said Helen Armstrong, executive director at NONA Child Development Centre.

“This event not only brought joy and warmth to our neighborhoods but also demonstrated the incredible generosity of our community. The funds raised will play a crucial role in advancing our mission to provide essential services to children with special needs.”

Homes decked out in lights were put on a map by Christmas and adorned with a John Christmas Light Tour sign. NONA and Christmas also organized a special drive-through event, giving people the chance to meet Santa and receive/win giveaways.

The $42,800 raised was thanks to the generosity of the community and participants. NONA says it partnered with many local businesses to encourage shopping locally.

Every year, over 850 children and families receive services from NONA. The group provides comprehensive services for children with special needs.

NONA says the fundraiser is made possible by sponsors and supporters, a full list of sponsors can be found online here.