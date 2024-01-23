First Junior Good Citizen awarded by North Okanagan Optimists Club

Photo: North Okanagan Optimists Club Award presentation with Kathleen Dubois, Optimists club, Dustin Griffin, Ean Ross, and Dan Hutchinson of Kidston Helm Ross, all with Alexander Mulder

Vernon’s first-ever Junior Good Citizen has been named.

Grade 9 student Alexander Mulder, 14, was surprised with a presentation Jan. 19. Nominated by Coun. Teresa Durning, Mulder has many years of community service experience.

Mulder has taken part in fundraising for the coldest night of the year, club involvement at Seaton high school, helping on political campaigns, and junior Rotary.

Part of Mulder's award included a $300 charitable donation from event sponsor Kidston Helm Ross Lawyers LLP. Mulder will be directing the donation to the Upper Room Mission.

The Junior Good Citizen award is a project from the North Okanagan Optimists club, which aims to provide opportunity for youth in the community.