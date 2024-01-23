Vernon transit costs total $4.6 million to operate, group seeks to localize operation

Photo: City of Vernon

The total cost for operating Vernon’s transit system in 2022 was just under $4.6 million, according to city staff.

Vernon paid about $1.6 million with the rest covered by revenues, provincial grants and contributions from the District of Coldstream. For that year, the revenue collected was just under $800,000.

Mayor Victor Cumming asked for the numbers in Monday’s council meeting following a report from a delegation from the Okanagan Transit Alliance.

“If we're going to increase the transit in Vernon, we've got to come up with 82 or 83 per cent subsidy for each fare,” Cumming said. “Just wanted to make sure that the public was aware of the substantial investment, public sector investment, in transit as it sits now.”

Vernon’s transit routes are planned by BC Transit and then approved by local governments. The OTA says daily operations of the services are contracted out to a private company.

Stephanie Hendy with the OTA said the organization would like to see transit be run locally, rather than contracted out to companies not within the Okanagan, or even the province. According to the OTA, the current contract between BC Transit and TransDev expires around April 2024, and the group would like to see the Regional District of North Okanagan assume management of the region's transit.

The group said it expected a company would need to be created locally to manage the system.

The group challenged councillors to use public transit between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4. The idea is for the elected officials to see how transit functions through first-hand experience.

Hendy said councillors accepting the transit riding challenge would not be an endorsement of the OTA or its mission.

“This is about making sure that we're keeping the service local, and determining what improvements that you would like to see having ridden the transportation yourself,” Hendy said.

Coun. Teresa Durning committed to riding transit. Councillors Brian Guy and Kelly Fehr said they would try, but being out of town and having a number of work commitments would limit their ability.