City of Vernon learns parking limited by provincial legislation in some areas

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon will not be able to require residential off-street or on-site parking in transit oriented areas.

Council received a staff report Monday about how changes to provincial legislation will impact current zoning regulations. Part of the new legislation restricts council’s ability to require residential off-street parking in transit oriented areas, with the exception of disability parking.

Transit oriented areas were introduced by the B.C. government as a way to boost housing development in areas found 800 metres of a rapid transit station and 400 metres of a bus exchange.

Coun. Kari Gares brought up concerns over the lack of parking that will be available to residents.

“The government, in their infinite wisdom, is looking at this as ‘We want people to find other methods of transportation.’ Although that is valuable in itself, it's not always viable depending on the community in which you live,” Gares said.

City staff told council on-site parking in TOAs will be market driven, and also cannot be required by the city.

“I might be just making a huge assumption here, but if a developer had an option of building an underground parkade to building nothing at all, what do you think they're going to choose?” Gares said.

Local governments are now required to designate TOAs in their official community plans. According to staff, TOA-compliant proposals are required by the city as soon as possible. Implementation of TOAs is due June 30 this year.

The report also broke down the small scale multi-unit housing policy, which requires the city to amend zoning bylaws to expressly permit a variety of housing types and increased density on parcels zoned for single family dwellings and duplexes. The full report can be read online here.