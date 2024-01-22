City of Vernon welcomes new manager of communications

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A new manager of communications was announced by Vernon City Council on Monday.

The city welcomed Carolyn Baldridge to the position. Baldridge has many years of communication experience and comes to Vernon from Pitt Meadows where she was manager of communications there.

Bladridge says she’s thrilled to start at the city and just moved to Vernon from Port Coquitlam.

“We have been vacationing in Vernon for 15 years now. Every summer we come for a week and hang out at Swan Lake and do paddleboarding on Kal Lake so we're really thrilled to be here,” said Baldridge.

“We really came for the lifestyle that Vernon offers, you know paddleboarding, skiing, cycling, and of course, proximity to wine country, one of my personal favorites.”

Baldridge is replacing Christy Poirier as the manager of communications and grants for the city. The position has been open since Poirier’s departure on Sept. 28, but has been manned by Josh Winquist in the interim.

She brings 15 years of communications experience in the public sector having worked in health care, policing, education and the Ministry of Forest.