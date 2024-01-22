Vernon RCMP seeking identity of break-and-enter suspect

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking public help identifying a suspect in an attempted break-and-enter at a downtown business earlier this month.

Police say they received a report of an attempted break and enter at a business on 31st Street between 31st and 32nd Avenues on Jan. 7. Officers were contacted by a property representative who responded to a glass break alarm at the business.

Surveillance from the location caught the incident on camera. Footage shows that at about 4:45 a.m., two people were seen looking through the windows of the building.

“Shortly after, one of the suspects smashed one of the windows while the other kept watch,” said a police news release. “The two suspects did not gain entry and nothing was stolen.”

Police are releasing pictures of one of the suspects hoping someone will recognize the person and help officers advance their investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos, or has information about the incident, are asked to contact Const. Sean Mikolajewski at (250) 545-7171.