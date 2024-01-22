Snow removal reminders for Vernon residents as temperatures begin to warm

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

With warmer temperatures in the forecast, the City of Vernon is reminding residents about best practices to help the city with snow removal.

Temperatures are expected to reach above zero this week, accompanied by rain. The weather may result in melted snow causing standing water or localized flooding if catch basins are covered.

People who see pooling water and are unsure of where catch basins are located should contact the city’s utilities department for help. Residents and businesses are encouraged to check nearby catch basins to ensure they’re free of snow and ice.

City crews will also be working throughout the community to ensure basins are cleared.

Residents are asked to shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways onto their own property rather than roadways.

Fire hydrants should also be kept clear of snow and easily accessible for fire safety.

More information about the city’s snow and ice program can be found online.