Vernon  

Vernon residents may see smoke as early wildfire detection system is tested

Smoke no cause for alarm

Several brush piles will be burning at Predator Ridge on Monday as a part of ongoing SenseNet testing.

SenseNet is an early wildland fire detection system, the validation of which requires testing in all conditions — including when low level cloud is present.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services said area residents might see smoke from test fires starting as early as 1 p.m.

The testing is a cooperative effort with SenseNet, Rider Ventures and VFRS.

The city says the testing schedule may be adjusted due to weather and site conditions.

