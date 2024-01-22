Vernonites rally for Palestine, hold candle-light vigil

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

About 60 people took part in a march through Downtown Vernon, Sunday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

People could be heard chanting ‘free Palestine’ and ‘ceasefire now’ as they marched through the streets holding signs. Two people carried what appeared to be a homemade coffin with a Palestinian flag draped over it.

"Stop genocide, end apartheid, free Palestine," read one sign.

"I pray for the day when the children of Gaza wake up to the sound of birds and NOT missiles," read another.

The rally was put on by Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME)'s Okanagan Chapter. The organization says it’s also demanding “that Canada shows support for South Africa in their stance at the International Court of Justice and hold Israel responsible for not providing basic human rights to the Palestinian people.”

The march ended with a candlelight vigil in Vernon’s Polson Park Bandshell. The vigil was in remembrance of the children who’ve died in the conflict.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas launched a barrage of rockets and initiated a ground assault from Gaza into Israel. The resulting conflict has since claimed thousands of lives.