Outhouses spotted going for gold in Lumby

Chelsey Mutter

Outhouses could be spotted racing for gold—the golden plunger, that is—in Lumby on Sunday.

It was the third annual Lumby Outhouse Race, and organizer Darren Schmidt says this year was the biggest yet.

“The event has taken off this year,” said Schmidt. “We had 20 teams in the outhouse race; in our first year, we had five, so it's growing every year, year over year.”

Homemade outhouses, set on skis, raced down a track to compete for the coveted golden plunger, the silver plunger, and best-decorated.

The event was sponsored and hosted by the Monashee Trail Society, and Schmidt says all the proceeds from the race entry fees were donated back to the trail society.

A variety of businesses, organizations, and individuals got involved in the community spirit-focused event. Vernon’s Winter Carnival took part and was the only team to tip their outhouse.

Outhouses raced down the track two at a time in multiple heats before taking part in a final playoff race. Woolley’s Butt Hutt, from Woolley & Co Law, was the big winner of the golden plunger. Second place went to Boss Electrical, and the best-decorated award was given to Sparks on 6.

People gathered around the racetrack at the West Salmon Trail Parking Lot and up the hill near the highway. Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu was spotted in attendance, as was Vernon City Councillor Teresa Durning.

Crowds were reminded to stay behind the roped-off area, and for a good reason; some outhouses came close to leaving the track altogether. Teams had control of the vessels and easily stopped before running into anyone.

The plungers have now been awarded and will be hung up until next year.