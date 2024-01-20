HOPE Outreach Vernon looking for winter clothes and warm items for the less fortunate

Photo: HOPE

HOPE Outreach Vernon is in need of clothing and warm items to help the less fortunate during winter's chill.

“The clothing items we are in need of are blankets, ladies sweatpants and leggings sizes small and medium, sweaters, hoodies and boots,” said Caitlyn Parkinson with HOPE Vernon. “During the cold snap our volunteers stepped in and were going out nightly and during the day to support. A lot of our items were handed, out so we need to try and fill up again.”

HOPE asks that the items being donated are in good condition with no rips or stains. The items can be dropped off at 5352 Macdonald Rd.

HOPE is also looking for volunteers for the Women’s Outreach team, the Narcan team, which is both men and women, as well as the 24-hour help line.

To apply to become a volunteer, click here.

HOPE Outreach works with the most vulnerable members of the community, offering a variety of free programs such as night time outreach, bad date reporting and other services.