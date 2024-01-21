Anti-war vigil, rally planned for Vernon's Polson Park Sunday

Photo: The Canadian Press

A vigil will be held at Vernon's Polson Park Sunday in remembrance of children who have died in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The vigil will start at 3 p.m. at the park bandshell, and will be followed by a rally where participants can walk together in a call for a ceasefire, the protection of civilians in Gaza and an end to the conflict.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas launched a barrage of rockets and initiated a ground assault from Palestine into Israel. The resulting conflict has since claimed thousands of lives.

The rally is being put on by Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME)'s Okanagan Chapter, which is also demanding “that Canada shows support for South Africa in their stance at the International Court of Justice and hold Israel responsible for not providing basic human rights to the Palestinian people.”