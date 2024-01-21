City of Vernon being urged to apply for thousands of dollars in emergency funding

Photo: Castanet file photo

City of Vernon staff are recommending civic leaders apply for thousands of dollars in emergency funding.

At their regular meeting Monday, staff will ask that city council authorize administration to apply for a $30,000 grant from the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund - Emergency Support Services Equipment and Training 2024 Program.

The funds are intended to enhance local capacity to provide emergency support services through ESS volunteer/responder recruitment, retention and training. It also provides funding for needed equipment.

The funding would be used for several items including $11,000 for eight evacuee registration and assistance laptops.

Other items include $6,360 for three sessions of in-person workplace violence prevention and de-escalation training, $1,080 for tech tools and other items needed in a time of emergency.

The report said the funding stream may not be available next year, making it potentially the last opportunity to access funds to support local ESS operations.

To read the full report, click here.