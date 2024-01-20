228817
Vernon  

Yellow Brick Road Experience featuring Andrew Johns coming to Vernon May 18

Yellow Brick Road in Vernon

Elton John fans can follow the Yellow Brick Road for a tribute concert to the legendary artist.

The Yellow Brick Road Experience featuring Andrew Johns is returning to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre May 18.

Johns, featuring his band The Jets that include a full horn section, will play all the hits in the original keys as performed by Sir Elton John.

Take a trip down memory lane as Andrew Johns & The Jets relive all the greatest hits in this dynamic tribute featuring some of North America’s finest session and touring musicians, including four-time Juno Award winner and Canada Walk of Fame recipient, Julie Masi from the Parachute Club.

With more than 250 millions records sold worldwide as well as holding the world record for biggest selling single of all time with Candle In the Wind, Elton John’s timeless musical catalogue will be celebrated with such hits as “Yellow Brick Road,” “Burn down the mission,” “Your Song,” “Crocodile Rock” and more.

Tickets are now on sale through TicketSeller.

