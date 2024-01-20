Almost 2,000 Coldstream customers were without power Saturday morning due to a fallen tree

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 2:23 p.m.

According to the BC Hydro website, power has been restored to nearly 2,000 customers after a tree took out power lines Saturday morning.

However, BC Hydro is also reporting 48 customers south of East Aberdeen Road have been without power since 12:20 p.m.

Crews are working to restore power.

ORIGINAL 10:25 p.m.

Almost 2,000 customers are without power in Coldstream Saturday morning.

According to BC Hydro, a fallen tree has knocked out power to 1,835 customers east of Highway 97, west of Howe Drive and south of Mt. Ida Drive.

The power outage was reported at 9:55 a.m. Saturday.

There is no estimate when the power will be restored, but BC Hydro said crews are headed to the scene.