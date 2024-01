Photo: BC Hydro

Almost 2,000 customers are without power in Coldstream Saturday morning.

According to BC Hydro, a fallen tree has knocked out power to 1,835 customers east of Highway 97, west of Howe Drive and south of Mt. Ida Drive.

The power outage was reported at 9:55 a.m. Saturday.

There is no estimate when the power will be restored, but BC Hydro said crews are headed to the scene.