Former Vernon massage therapist has lost his license for the next 15 years for misconduct

Photo: Pixabay

Content warning

A former Vernon massage therapist has had his license pulled for misconduct.

In a recent ruling, the College of Massage Therapists of BC cancelled the license of former registered massage therapist Daniel Dakin, who was convicted of sexual assault in 2022.

His registration with CMTBC has been cancelled effective Dec. 20, 2023 and he is not eligible to apply for reinstatement of registration until December 2038.

“The Inquiry Committee considered Mr. Dakin’s admitted conduct to be extremely serious,” the college said in its ruling. “Mr. Dakin made admissions in relation to his conduct towards two patients.”

“In the course of providing massage therapy to (the woman known only as AA), the Former Registrant committed professional misconduct by not immediately re-draping the patient’s vaginal area when the draping slipped and her vagina became exposed, in circumstances where the patient did not consent to this manner of undraping,” the college ruling read.

Dakin also touched the woman's pubic bone and breasts.

The ruling states that in February 2020, “In the course of providing massage therapy to AA, the former registrant committed professional misconduct by massaging the patient’s breasts when he had no reasonable expectation that doing so would be of benefit to the patient who was not seeking treatment for any issues related to her breasts.”

On or around Jan. 6, 2021, “in the course of providing massage therapy to (a second woman referred to at B.B.,) the former registrant committed professional misconduct by engaging in touching of a sexual nature. This conduct also sexualized the treatment environment and the therapeutic relationship through words, touch, and explicit and implicit sexual conduct.

“The Inquiry Committee noted that Mr. Dakin agreed to cancel his registration and will not be eligible to apply for reinstatement of registration for a period of 15 years. The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the consent order in this matter appropriately reflects the seriousness of the admitted conduct and will protect patient safety through the disciplinary cancellation of Mr. Dakin’s registration, meaning that Mr. Dakin is no longer authorized to practice as a registered massage therapist in BC.”

To read the full ruling by the CMTBC, click here.