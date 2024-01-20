Minor traffic delays expected in Vernon as crews repair traffic light

Photo: Google Street View

Traffic will be slowed on Vernon's 25th Avenue Saturday as crews work to repair a traffic light at the intersection of 41st Street.

The City of Vernon says the traffic signals at the intersection are currently without power, and a damaged traffic control signal controller needs to be repaired.

“Motorists are asked to slow down and use extra caution when approaching the intersection,” the city says.

“When traffic control signals are not in service, they must be treated as a four-way stop, as per the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia.”

The repair work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.