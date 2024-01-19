Vernon's downtown Kindness Meters collected more than $1,100 in 2023

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon Kindness Meters continue to generate funds for the less fortunate.

Five of the bright-orange Kindness Meters were installed in the downtown core in 2016 where people could donate spare change that would then be given to non-profits working with the less fortunate in the city.

People can also make donations online with Pay by Phone location code 5111.

And there has been a significant jump in donations in 2023.

In 2022, only $266 was donated with the funds going to the Vernon Salvation Army.

In 2023, donations topped $1,108.

In a report that will be presented to city council at their regular meeting Monday, staff are recommending the funds be given to Kindale Development Association which provides a broad range of programs and services to persons with developmental and other disabilities, Vernon Native Housing Society - Housing Society for Aboriginal and Non-Aboriginal individuals and families, Turning Points Collaborative Society - housing, employment services, shelter and addictions recovery and Vernon & District Hospice Society.

Since they were installed, donated funds from the meters went to: