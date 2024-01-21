More people taking advantage of what Vernon recreational services has to offer

Photo: City of Vernon

More people are taking advantage of Vernon recreational services.

A staff report will be presented to city council at their regular meeting Monday showing a significant increase in people using the facilities.

“The fourth quarter (of 2023) saw participation numbers in recreation services significantly increase over the same quarter in 2022 and are very similar to pre-pandemic levels,” the report says.

“The participation in programs and events, as well as the increase in requests for new events, indicate that recreation services are vibrant, safe spaces for all to participate.”

Some key items in the fourth quarter report include:

Recreation Clerks began selling the Vernon Resident Pass in mid-December and throughout that month sold 432 family passes. This increase was an average of 22 additional passes processed daily, over and above regular passes that were sold;

The shorter maintenance period in the Vernon Aquatic Centre and re-opening of the waterslide have been appreciated by customers;

To provide a safe and fun place for youth, the programs offered youth drop in programs at no cost, that are supervised by volunteers from the Volunteer Program.

The full report can be read by clicking here.