City of Vernon recreation services takes more steps to support inclusion

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon Recreation Services has actively sought advice and implemented a number of changes to support the inclusion of gender diverse Canadians in programs and facilities.

In a report to council at their regular meeting Monday, civic leaders will be updated on those changes.

According to the report, Bill C 16 received Royal Assent on June 19, 2017 amending the Canadian Human Rights act to add gender identity and gender expression to the list of prohibited grounds of discrimination.

Since 2017, recreation services has:

Engaged a consulting firm to complete a gender accessibility audit of Vernon Recreation Facilities;

Updated operating guidelines and trained staff that individuals may use the change room/washroom of the gender with which they identify;

Included non-binary as an option in program registration software

Updated aquatic centre signage and changed the “Family Change Room” to the “Universal Change Room”;

Updated language at the arenas to provide an “alternate” dressing room for teams that can be used as a single user changing/showering space if required;

Updated guidelines related to dress code to remove any reference to gender

The city has also added three single user, privacy change stalls to the male change rooms at the aquatic centre. The female change room has always had private change stalls.

“Inclusive recreation is an evolving discussion and Recreation Services is continuing to take steps to ensure the inclusion of gender diverse Canadians in our programs and facilities,” the report states.