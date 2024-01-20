Vernon's Snap Fitness has special classes for the 55-plus crowd

It can be intimidating going to a gym, especially if you are a member of the senior crowd.

Gyms tend to be filled with the younger members with big muscles and form-fitting attire, and that can keep seniors away.

However, Don MacLeod at Vernon's Snap Fitness, has classes geared for those 55 and older.

MacLeod has been a personal trainer for decades and during the mornings Monday to Friday he leads classes geared at keeping seniors active and healthy.

Just as Gloria Friesen.

“This is the best place ever,” said the 84 year old. “It's geared towards us guys. We are not here to be body beautiful we are here to be healthy body. If you look around a lot of us would be in nursing homes if we weren't here.”

Snap Fitness is a full-service gym that is able to accommodate everyone from powerlifters to seniors.

But, MacLeod said, as far as he knows, Snap is the only gym in town offering the senior's programs he he leads.

“This is a smaller gym, it is really intimate,” said MacLeod adding he has seen many long-term friendships formed out of the exercise classes.

MacLeod has been teaching seniors classes for close to 24 years and has been a personal trainer for more than three decades.

“Anybody can do it,” he said of the 55-plus classes. “It's basic strength training so anybody can start this and then branch off into whatever they want, but we are focussed mainly on senior's type of exercises.”

The seniors intermingle with younger members of the fitness facility, which provides some inspiration for all age groups.

“The regular members just marvel at some of the people who come in here,” MacLeod said. “I have a guy that is 94 years old.”

For more information, visit the Snap Fitness website.