OBWB director says board often asked if Okanagan will run out of water

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Okanagan Lake, Kin Beach

The executive director for the Okanagan Basin Water Board says there's many factors in play when considering the impact of population growth on the region's water supply.

Vernon hit its population growth targets 13 years ahead of schedule, and Mayor Victor Cumming said the city has been welcoming about 900 new residents per year for a while now.

OBWB's Anna Warwick Sears said she often hears people questioning if the region will run out of water, noting the answer is complicated in part because people can't be stopped from moving to the region.

“Obviously the more people who come to the valley they might use more water, but there's some balancing factors,” Warwick Sears said.

“In residential areas, by far, the greatest [water] use is if you have a lawn and you're watering outside on the lawn. If there's apartment buildings going up, they don't have lawns, and so you have just indoor use.”

She noted new developments typically have improved fixtures, like low flow toilets.

One area of concern is the size of pipes, and if the infrastructure will be able to handle a larger population — including fire suppression water flow to allow for dousing larger blazes due to more homes, and the increased wastewater requirements.

Warwick Sears said the Okanagan uses quite a lot of water compared to other desert climates, which could actually be beneficial during this period of rapid growth.

“We have a fairly large buffer because we have so much waste, so that gives us some extra capacity for accommodating new people,” Warwick Sears said.

Ideally municipalities would work towards lowering per capita water usage. She said the Okanagan Nation Alliance is pushing for people to have more respect for water.

“People are changing how they think about water, wanting to value it more, take care of it more. And I think that that will all go a really long way if we just change our attitude and don't just think that there's an unlimited supply just because we live on a great big lake,” Warwick Sears said.

“We're not by any means out of the drought yet, and people need to get ready and take this seriously.”