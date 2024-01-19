Adult hockey tourney skates its way to Vernon rink this spring

Photo: Vernon Adult Hockey

Vernon will be hosting an adult hockey tournament this spring, and there’s still time to sign up.

The Verncagyeon Hockey Tournament is being sponsored by Marten’s Brewpub and taking place April 5-7 at Kal Tire Place.

Now open for registration, the tournament has two divisions: Male 35+ and Female 19+. There’s eight male teams and only two spots open, the female division has four spots with just one spot left.

Entry fees are $1,500 and teams are guaranteed four games.

There will be entertainment and dinner on Saturday night, tickets cost $25 and include Trainwreck Comedy and a buffet dinner at Marten’s Brew Pub. It’s a private event for the tournament only!

Hotel group rates are provided by the Vernon Prestige Lodge. More information can be found on the Vernon Adult Hockey website.