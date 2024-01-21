BC fruit growers say impact of cold snap will be seen in spring

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

As the Okanagan's cold snap seems to be on its way out, some might be wondering what kind of impact the quick freeze had on one of the region’s top industries - fruit growing.

Glen Lucas, president of the BC Fruit Growers Association, says it’s a wait-and-see situation.

“The real impact will be known in the spring, prior to blossom, when growers are able to prune some branches, bring them into a warm indoor environment to 'force' the blossoms,” said Lucas. “The blossoms are then dissected to see if blossoms have survived the low temperatures."

Some varieties of grapes and stone fruit are more susceptible to low temperature damage than others, like apples, but there are many factors involved. To list a few factors; the duration of lowest temperature, timing of the low temperature event during dormancy, general tree health, prevailing wind and humidity, and snow cover.

There’s more factors to consider, he said but as far as Lucas knows there’s no predictive model that takes the factors into account and generates a prediction.

In 2023, crop yields for apples were down, with some saying it was due to a combination of cold snaps during the winter and high temperatures near 30 C in spring.

It’s not certain if this year’s crop yield will be impacted by the rapid dip in temperature seen across the Okanagan. As Lucas says, “It is wait and see.”