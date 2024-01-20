Cold snap keeps Cobs closed due to prolonged renovations

Photo: Facebook/COBS Bread (Anderson Way)

The recent cold snap has impacted more than just outdoor activities, it’s also caused a delay for Vernon’s Cobs Bread renovations.

The store planned to be closed for 10 days starting Jan. 8 to do some renovations, including its flooring.

“Even with the heat turned way up, the ground stayed so cold so it took longer than hoped for the epoxy floor to cure well enough for the heavy pieces of equipment to sit on without damaging the new floors,” said Heather Lastik Hilton with the shop.

“Add to it that some of the equipment cannot be taken out of the bakery unless we tear down the cabinets and take out the front windows. This meant that the floor needed to be poured, 100% cured, equipment moved, and then repeated all over again.”

Hilton says the renovation is mainly in the back of house and will see the shop getting brand new epoxy flooring, two new “huge” pieces of equipment, two new customer grab and go racks in the customer area and new countertops.

The bakery says it’s working as hard as possible to re-open its doors and is hoping to be back in business on Jan. 26.

"I'm excited for the changes and it's going to make for a better shopping experience!" Said Hilton.

Keep an eye to the shop's Facebook page for updates.