Interior Health issues drug alert in Vernon

A drug alert has been issued for Vernon after a sample sold as "down" was found to contain a very high concentration of fentanyl as well as benzodiazepines, caffeine and mannitol, according to Interior Health.
IH says there is a very high risk of overdose, amnesia, sleepiness, nodding out for a long time, and a high risk of a fatal overdose associated with the drug.
The drug could be sold as down, dope or fentanyl and looks like beige pebbles.
The alert is in effect until Jan. 25.
IH advising people to consider the following if using drugs:
- Find drug checking locations
- Be aware that benzodiazepine induced sedation is not reversible by naloxone
- Be aware of risks if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol
- Use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site
- Start with a small amount and space out your doses
- Carry naloxone and know how to use it
- Get the LifeGuard App
- Call 211 or visit b211.ca to find services near you