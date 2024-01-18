Interior Health issues drug alert in Vernon

Photo: Interior Health

A drug alert has been issued for Vernon after a sample sold as "down" was found to contain a very high concentration of fentanyl as well as benzodiazepines, caffeine and mannitol, according to Interior Health.

IH says there is a very high risk of overdose, amnesia, sleepiness, nodding out for a long time, and a high risk of a fatal overdose associated with the drug.

The drug could be sold as down, dope or fentanyl and looks like beige pebbles.

The alert is in effect until Jan. 25.

IH advising people to consider the following if using drugs: