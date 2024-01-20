IH deters ER use, encourages Vernonites to 'access other resources' if possible

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Interior Health encourages Vernonites with non-urgent health needs to “access other resources in the community if possible,” rather than visiting the ER following the city's last walk-in clinic closure.

The organization doesn’t specify which community resources un-attached patients should access now that the city’s last walk-in clinic has closed, and few – if any – family doctors are accepting new patients.

"Community members can continue to access primary care services through their family doctors, family nurse practitioners or book same-day urgent care appointments at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC)," said IH.

The UPCC accepts same-day appointments for people needing care, prior to the walk-in's closure IH told Castanet UPCC appointments typically fill up within the first hour of phone lines opening.

IH says since the Sterling Centre walk-in clinic's closure on Nov. 15, the UPCC has seen an additional 14 people daily.

Ahead of the clinic’s closure Dr. Chris Cunningham said the centre typically saw 60 or more people per day. It’s not clear where the approximate 46 other patients are seeking help as IH says the ER is experiencing normal patient fluctuations.

“There hasn’t been a shift from normal day-to-day ER visits as a result of clinic closures in the community to date,” said IH. The health organization says it continues to monitor ER volumes and is prepared to adjust staffing levels and resources.

“Staffing levels have remained stable since the closure of the Sterling Clinic in November, with minimal need to call in additional staff. We have brought in additional staff on six occasions in the last two months or so, which is consistent with staffing increases we made in previous years due to increased seasonal illnesses and injuries we see during respiratory season and winter months."

IH said long-term plans are underway, but didn't go into detail. Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu teased more health care supports coming to Vernon during her re-election campaign announcement in early January, but no formal news on the supports has been released.

IH has once again pointed Vernonites to the UPCC, 8-1-1, and pharmacists ability to prescribe for 21 minor ailments as care options while they wait for the incoming supports.