Vernon  

Vernon, Armstrong Toastmasters clubs inviting the public to check out what clubs have to offer

Love at Toastmasters

Finding love is not guaranteed, but it is possible at the Toastmasters Club of the North Okanagan.

Just ask Sheila Procter who met her husband, Robin, at a Toastmasters meeting 32 years ago.

They have now been married for 30 years.

From Jan. 22 to 25, Armstrong and the three clubs in Vernon will be opening their doors - virtually if they are a club that meets by zoom - for everyone to check out what happens at a Toastmasters meeting.

Procter, a member of two clubs, is spearheading the promotion because she said she feels “Toastmasters has so much to offer socially by keeping our brains active and also for the development of future leaders.”

October 2024 will be the 100th Anniversary of Toastmasters, but in the meantime all the clubs are inviting guests to see what happens at a Toastmasters meeting and find out how they can benefit personally, professionally and socially by joining a local club.

For information on what clubs will be meeting online or in person, click here.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of meeting locations. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the organization’s membership exceeds 313,000 in more than 14,650 clubs in 126 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people of all backgrounds become more confident in front of an audience.

