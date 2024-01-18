CSRD approves half-million upgrades for Falkland Stampede Grounds

Photo: Falkland Stampede/Gralyn J Photography

The Falkland Stampede Grounds will get a half-million-dollar facelift.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors approved up to $466,543 on Thursday, to be used for repairs and renovations at the rodeo grounds.

“The Falkland Stampede is literally one of the oldest stampedes in Canada and it ranks in the top 12 rodeos. It brings rodeo talent from all over North America and South America that compete there... it's literally the heartbeat to Falkland and the regional area,” said Area D Director Dean Trumbley.

Need renovations include:

Replacement of the wooden fence along Highway 97

Update to old electrical wiring and services

Replacement of old railings on lower grandstand and announcer's booth

Replacement of rotten wood on stairs and ramps to grandstand

Removal of one concession booth and construction of new concession facility

Putting a roof on the grandstand

The Falkland and District Community Association has committed a further $100,000 in funds and labour towards the upgrades.

Trumbley said the repairs are urgently needed.

“If some of these things are not corrected, it could potentially shut down the grounds and kill the rodeo,” he said.

The rodeo has been community-run since 1919.

“The community has worked as hard as they possibly can, but it's just 85 years of wear and tear.

“And they really do need our help in order to be able to fix these things and make them last another 100 years.”

The stampede celebrated its 103rd anniversary with last year's rodeo.