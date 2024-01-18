Visintainer murder trial moved from Vernon to Kamloops

Photo: Jon Manchester

The first-degree murder trial of Peter Michael Visintainer has been moved from Vernon to Kamloops.

Visintainer is charged in the death of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer.

The trial was moved to the Kamloops courthouse for logistical reasons to accommodate a Supreme Court jury trial in 2024, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, confirmed Thursday.

Beyer’s body was found on Six Mile Creek Road on the Westside in May 2022.

His truck, with distinctive mud flaps that had 'WOLF' written across them, was found parked at a Vernon business the following day.

Visintainer, who was born in 1961, was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder in August 2022.