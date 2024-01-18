Vernon residents asked to park off street to speed up snow removal

Photo: Thinkstock

While City of Vernon crews continue to clear the recent snowfall, officials say there are things residents can do to help.

To assists crews and keep roads and sidewalks safe and accessible, the city reminds residents to be mindful of the impact vehicles parked on the street can have on snow removal operations.

“Crews are having difficulties plowing some streets due to the number of vehicles parked on the roadway,” says city roads manager Ian Adkins.

“When vehicles are moved off the snow routes, it really helps the city clear the snow faster, making the roads safer and giving everyone in the community better service.”

To further assist crews, some neighbourhoods may notice temporary No Parking signs placed on streets.

The temporary no-parking areas will remain in place as long as required – and more locations may be added to allow crews adequate space to safely clear roads.

Crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis:

Priority 1 - arterial roads, collector routes, bus routes, school zones, and select problem areas

Priority 2 - all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs

Priority 3 - lanes and cul-de-sacs

It could take crews up to 72 hours to reach all areas once snow has stopped falling. If snow continues to fall, crews may have to return to Priority 1 routes, however.

Residents are reminded that sidewalks adjacent to residential and commercial properties are the responsibility of the resident or tenant.