Vernon  

Vernon woman hospitalized in battle with septic shock

Help sought for mother

Help is being rallied for a Vernon woman battling septic shock.

"On Dec. 23, my mom Charlotte Woodson was rushed to Vernon Jubilee Hospital," says her daughter, Mackenzie Edwards.

Later that evening, Woodson was admitted to intensive care.

"My step-dad, Dylan Jackson, then found out she was fighting a critical battle against septic shock, a life-threatening condition leading to a widespread infection to her upper right leg," says Edwards.

She has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help the couple.

"My mom's condition is extremely serious, and the medical team worked tirelessly to stabilize her dangerously infections by having five surgeries back-to-back," the latest on Jan. 11, along with with five blood transfusions.

Woodson still has "a very long road to recovery, as she is still in the hospital, unsure when she will be able to go home."

The fundraiser seeks to ease the financial burden, allow Jackson to help care for Woodson "and to stay focused on her recovery."

