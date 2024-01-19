OKIB Brazilian jiu jitsu phenom competing at 2024 European IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships

Photo: Contributed Lillian Marchand, centre, won two gold medals at the European IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships last year.

Lillian Marchand is going for the gold again.

The Okanagan Indian Band Brazilian jiu jitsu phenom is heading to Paris, France, for the first big tournament of the year.

Marchand, 17, will be competing at the 2024 European IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships this weekend.

Marchand won two gold medals at the prestigious tournament last year.

At just 16 years old, Marchand was already a two-time world jiu-jitsu champion, a two-time pan jiu-jitsu champion, a Brasileiro de jiu-jitsu champion, and a European jiu-jitsu champion, earning her the IBJJF Grand Slam achievement.

Marchand started in the sport after experiencing bullying in school when she was just five years old.

Her parents decided to enrol her at the North Okanagan-Shuswap (NOS) Jiu Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts club for self-defence lessons.