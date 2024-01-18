Frigid weather emphasizes need for North Okanagan Rent Bank

Photo: Eric Anderson Photography North Okanagan residents will walk for housing stability during Coldest Night of the Year Feb. 24.

Recent frigid weather emphasizes the need for the North Okanagan Rent Bank.

The Feb. 24, Canadian Mental Health Association 'Coldest Night of the Year' event seeks to raise $40,000 for the rent bank, which provides housing stability to those experiencing short-term financial difficulties.

The cold snap demonstrates the conditions those at risk of homelessness face, CMHA Vernon says.

"It was extremely chilly as the temperature dipped to minus 29, but for most of us, we could ride out the weather, knowing that we have secure, safe place to call home. But for others, the deep freeze was a stark reminder that they risk being outside because they are unable to pay rent," says executive director Julia Payson.

"CMHA Vernon recognizes the work of agencies like Turning Points, Upper Room Mission and Okanagan Regional Library in helping save lives over the last week."

Payson says paying rent is jeopardized when unexpected expenses arise – such as a new prescription, winter clothes for kids, or car repairs

"That's why the North Okanagan Rent Bank is essential for low to moderate income renters to access assistance to pay rent or utilities due to an emergency that impacts their ability to pay."

Coldest Night of the Year participants will take part in a two or five-kilometre walk through downtown Vernon. You can register your team here.

All those who raise over $150 ($75 for youths) will get a CNOY toque to wear as they face the cold night.

Several teams have already raised hundreds of dollars.

"We are excited to see teams coming together and raising funds for housing stability ... You can make a significant difference," says Payson.

The North Okanagan Rent Bank serves Cherryville, Lumby, Coldstream, Vernon, Spallumcheen, Armstrong, Enderby and Grindrod.